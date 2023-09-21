Supreme Court only option in Cauvery issue, says TN Water Minister

Tamil Nadu Water Resources minister and senior DMK leader S. Durai Murugan on Thursday said that the Supreme Court is the only option for his state to get its due share of Cauvery water from Karnataka.

He said that the Tamil Nadu government will not enter into any discussions with Karnataka in this regard.

Addressing media persons here, Durai Murugan said that the state had held talks with Karnataka for several years but there were no results.

"We have approached the Supreme Court in the Cauvery water dispute issue and we have come a long way. So there are no more talks with Karnataka government or Central government."

"Supreme Court is the only option for us," he said.

Asked about the meeting of a Karnataka delegation led by Chief Minister Siddaramiah with the Union Jal Shakti Minister, Durai Murugan said that it was similar to the all party meeting of delegation from Tamil Nadu meeting the Minister.