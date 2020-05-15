Zomato disburses Rs 2.64 cr through ‘Gold Support Fund’ to over 3,100 restaurant workers

Zomato also said that it is contributing 10% of its collection which is Rs 26.5 lakh, to the NRAI COIVD-19 Relief Fund.

Food delivery platform Zomato on Thursday announced that it has disbursed Rs 2.64 crore to support more than 3,100 restaurant workers through its Gold Support Fund.

"All funds collected as part of this initiative have already been disbursed to over 3100 restaurant workers from 378 restaurants, helping them meet their daily livelihoods," the company said in a statement.

One restaurant worker has received nearly Rs 7,500 from this Zomato initiative.

Under the initiative, all proceeds from Gold memberships sold in April 2020 went towards supporting restaurant workers while providing contributors an additional year of membership for free.

"We wish to express a heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to the Zomato Gold Support Fund, be it by purchasing Zomato Gold or helping spread the word. You have supported the restaurant community at a time when it needs you the most," the company added.

The firm said it is contributing 10 per cent of its collection which is Rs 26.5 lakh, to the NRAI Covid-19 Relief Fund, an initiative set up by the NRAI to support restaurant workers and their families impacted by COVID-19.

“In the same spirit, the NRAI Covid-19 Relief Fund is doing great work in supporting affected restaurant workers and their families. We are happy to contribute Rs 26.5 lakhs (10% of the Zomato Gold Support Fund’s collections) to NRAI’s initiative,” Zomato’s CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a tweet on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Zomato also extended Gold memberships across countries for another four months. The new announcement covers India, the UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Portugal, Philippines, Indonesia, Turkey and Lebanon.

Gold membership was initially extended by 2 months in March, after the lockdown was first announced.