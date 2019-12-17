Zilingo acquires Sri-Lanka based nCinga Innovations in $15.5 mn cash and stock deal

M&A

Leading technology platform Zilingo has announced the acquisition of Sri Lanka-based software company nCinga Innovations. The acquisition is touted to be one of the largest tech exits in Sri Lanka in recent times.

Zilingo said in a statement that this acquisition will drive the adoption of the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) software across Zilingo’s global network of 6,000 factories and 75,000 businesses, enabling access to previously untapped markets. The MES software automates operations on the factory floor by enabling access to real-time data on the go.

The acquisition will bring added features to the Zilingo’s fashion customers in the United States, Europe and Australia, where fashion brands traditionally lack transparency over supply chain and manufacturing processes.

“What excited us about the nCinga product was their ability to dramatically improve efficiency and drive insights by digitising the shop floor - we have partnered with them for a long time and their work has been crucial to our mission of creating a transparent, sustainable, economically viable and socially responsible apparel supply chain,” said Ankiti Bose, Co-Founder and CEO of Zilingo, on the acquisition.

Zilingo plans to leverage its global manufacturer network to increase distribution of the software - specifically for core fashion manufacturing markets such as Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and Turkey among others.

“We at nCinga are very inspired by Zilingo’s vision. Both the teams align on shared values and a global ambition to make the fashion and apparel industry fair, transparent and efficient, we hope to do great things together," said Imal Kalutotage, Chief Executive Officer, nCinga Innovations.