Zendaya, Tom Holland seen with SRK, Salman Khan and others at NMACC opening: See pics

American actor Zendaya was seen at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in a deep blue Rahul Mishra saree, with a floral border and gold-embellished blouse.

If day one of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opening in Mumbai on the night of Friday, March 31 was all about the entertainment world â€” from Rajinikanth to Shah Rukh Khan â€” with a sprinkling of politicians added to the mix, day two on Saturday night was dedicated to the power of haute couture. From archival pieces carrying the creative stamp of John Galliano and the House of Dior to the big three of Indian couturiers -- Anamika Khanna, Tarun Tahiliani and Sabyasachi Mukherjee -- the NMACC cast a swish spell.

Topping the list of A-list attendees was American actor and Euphoria star Zendaya in a flowing deep blue Rahul Mishra sari, with a playful floral border and gold-embellished blouse. Zendaya was accompanied by English actor and her co-star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)â€™s Spider-Man films, Tom Holland. Tom, who has played Spider-Man/Peter Parker in six MCU superhero films, stuck to a black suit and a bow tie.

Actor Karisma Kapoor too shared a slew of photographs posing with Tom Holland and Zendaya at the opening events. Karisma took to Instagram, where she shared photos from the night, as she posed with Zendaya, Tom Holland and Nita Ambani.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid exuded "a modern Devdas look with an ivory and gold sari" in the words of Vogue, with gold bangles and a jewelled blouse to complete the look.

Other celebrities who attended the gala included Penelope Cruz, Karlie Kloss, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan.