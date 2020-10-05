Zakariya Mohammed's 'Halal Love Story' to premiere on OTT platform

The film stars Indrajith, Parvathy, Joju George, Soubin and others.

news Mollywood

Amazon Prime Video will release the highly anticipated Halal Love Story, its third Malayalam direct to OTT film on October 15. The film will have its global premiere on Amazon Prime Video and will be accessible to subscribers in over 200 countries and territories.

Halal Love Story is directed by Zakariya Mohammed, of Sudani from Nigeria fame, and stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Joju George, Soubin Shahir, Grace Antony and Sharafudheen in pivotal roles. The film, which is touted to be a comedy-drama, is produced by Aashiq Abu, Harshad Ali and Jesna Ashim under the banner Papaya Films. Amazon Prime Video had previously released Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya starrer Sufiyum Sujatayum and C U Soon starring Roshan Mathew, Fahadh Faasil and Darshana Rajendran in key roles.

Halal Love Story is a story that follows a group of passionate filmmakers who come together to create a film that follows religious guidelines in every phase of the filmmaking and the resulting chaos and confusion.

“Director Zakariya Mohammed is one of the most promising filmmakers of current times, and we are delighted to bring his next film, Halal Love Story – a light-hearted / endearing local comedy for families to enjoy together at the safety and comfort of their living rooms,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India,

“We are happy to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video for the global release of this rib-tickling family entertainer,” said director Zakariya Mohammed. “We have seen immense excitement amongst audiences for the release of the film and are excited about the global release. Working with this phenomenal ensemble cast has been a wonderful experience and I look forward to viewers across 200 countries and territories staying entertained with our labour of love.”

Speaking to the media, producer Aashiq Abu also said that Halal Love Story is going to be a much awaited ‘reunion film starring some of the most versatile actors of Malayalam cinema’.

“We’re immensely glad to be able to continue to entertain and bring lots of laughter for the audience even at such uncertain times and are delighted that fans across the world will now have an opportunity to enjoy our movie Halal Love Story which we have made with immense love, with their loved ones,” Aashiq Abu added.

Halal Love Story’s plot revolves around Thoufeek, an unmarried young man from an orthodox family, who is passionate about filmmaking. The film is about him and his team’s struggles to make a fully ‘Halal’ film, complying with all the regulations laid out by the Islamic Organisations that he is part of and the hilarious results.