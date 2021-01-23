From â€˜Yuvarathnaaâ€™ to â€˜KGF 2â€™: A list of major Kannada films with release dates

With the film industry getting back on its feet after the pandemic, hereâ€™s a tentative list of Sandalwood films release dates.

The film industry is slowly but steadily getting back on its feet with theatres reopening after the COVIDâ€“19 lockdown since March last year. In fact, there is a long line of films in Sandalwood waiting for the release. Hereâ€™s a tentative list with the release dates.

Ramarjuna (January 29) - Ramarjuna is an upcoming Kannada film that is directed by Anish Tejaswar. Anish is also playing the lead role in it. Interestingly, the Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar has rendered a song in this flick which has been composed by Vidya Sagar.

Inspector Vikram (February 5) - Prajwal Devaraj and Bhavana play the lead pair in Inspector Vikram which has Ramesh Aravind as the villain. Darshan will be seen making a cameo appearance in this flick. The technical crew of the film comprises Anoop Seelin for music, Naveen Kumar for cinematography and Sathish and Sreenivas for art direction.

Pogaru (February 19) - Pogaru stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead role. Directed by Nanda Kishore, the film also features Shanvi Srivastava and Rashmika Mandanna leads. Veteran Telugu actor Jagapathy Babu has been roped in to play the antagonist in this flick.

Roberrt (March 11) - The Darshan starrer Roberrt is directed by Tharun Sudhir and has three women actors - Aishwarya Prasad, Asha Bhat, and Sonal Monterio - in the star cast. Tollywood star Jagapathy Babu plays the antagonist in it. The technical crew of Roberrt includes Arjun Janya for music, V Harikrishna for background score, and Sudhakar S Raj for camerawork. Chandramouli M, one of the dialogue writers for KGF: Chapter 1, is working with writer Rajshekar KL to pen the dialogues for Roberrt.

Yuvarathnaa (April 1) - The Puneeth Rajkumar starrer Yuvarathnaa is a Kannadaâ€“Telugu bilingual that has Dhananjaya playing the main villain. Directed by Santosh Ananddram, the film is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner, Hombale Films. The star cast includes Prakash Raj in an important role and sources say that he may appear either as a college principal or professor.

Salaga (April 15) - Duniya Vijay is making his directorial debut with the film Salaga, and is also playing the lead role in it. The star cast also includes Sanjana Anand, Dhananjay, Achyuth Kumar, Triveni Rao, Yash Shetty, Rangayana Raghu, Sathish, Ninasam and Nagabhushan in prominent roles. Charan Raj is composing the background score for Salaga while Naveen Sajju is setting the tunes for the songs.

Kottigobba 3 (April 29) - Besides playing the lead role in Kottigobba 3, Sudeep has penned it. The film is directed by debutant Shiva Karthik. Arjun Janya is composing music for this venture while Shekar Chandru is handling the camera. Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das will be playing the female leads in this flick with Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani in an important role. The others in the supporting roles include Tabla Nani, Rajesh Nataranga and Ravi Shankar. This film is being produced by Surappa Babu.

Bhajarangi 2 (May 14) - The big clash in Bhajarangi 2 and KGF 2 will happen on May 14 this year. The A Harsha directorial Bhajarangi 2 stars Shiva Rajkumar in the lead role with Bhavana playing the female lead. The technical crew comprises Arjun Janya for music composition, J Swamy to handle the camera, and Deepu S Kumar for editing.

KGF 2 (May 14) - KGF: Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel, who had also written the story, screenplay and dialogues. Vijay Kiragandur is producing the project under his banner Hombale Films with Srinidhi Shetty playing the heroine. The technical team of this flick comprises of music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, and art director Shivakumar.

