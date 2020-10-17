YSRCP replaces rebel MP Raju with Balashowry in parliamentary committee

Narasapuram MP RK Raju has been vocal against his own party in power in Andhra Pradesh after a series of raids by the ED and CBI over alleged loan defaults.

news Politics

Kanumuru Raghurama Krishnam Raju, the Narasapuram Member of Parliament (MP) of Andhra Pradesh, has stepped down as the chairperson of the committee on subordinate legislation. The YSRCP has instead appointed MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry to the committee. Raju says he was served notice of his replacement three months ago through a letter from the party.

"Yes, it happened in the evening at around 6 pm," Raju said, confirming the development to IANS.

He said his party had actually given a letter for his replacement three months back but they could not do it as his tenure was not yet over. Raju had been critical about the working of his own party presently in power in Andhra Pradesh. He had earlier accused the YSRCP of practising caste-based politics and claimed in the recent Lok Sabha session that Hindus and Hindu places of worship are under threat in Andhra Pradesh.

"My tenure got over on October 9. I was expecting this for the last three months," he added.

According to Raju, 58, the chairperson's term is for one year which comes for renewal at the end of the year. "I have finished my term most successfully. In fact, I had given a farewell party to my colleagues on October 9 itself," said Raju.

He claimed that his tenure was one of the most successful ones, as he managed to conduct 21 meetings in just six-and-a-half months, considering the balance period was lost to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Narasapuram MP is currently in Hyderabad. Formerly with the BJP in Andhra Pradesh, Raju jumped to YSRCP ahead of the elections.

Raju is currently facing a probe from the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI for alleged loan defaults.