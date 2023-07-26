YSRCP opposes INDIA’s no-confidence motion against Modi government

The move came after days of disruption in both houses of the Parliament over the Opposition's demands for a detailed discussion on the Manipur situation, where violence has continued since May 3.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) led by the Congress party and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, on Wednesday, July 26, moved a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led Union government. However, the YSR Congress Party, which is not part of the BJP-led NDA fold, in its tacit support to the government, said that it will oppose the no-confidence motion.

“When everything is good, where is the necessity for a no-confidence motion?” said MP and YSRCP parliamentary leader Vijayasai Reddy. The MP told news agency ANI that the YSRCP will oppose the move. Defending the BJP government, Vijayasai said that it does not support the Opposition’s attempts to stall the session as Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already responded to the Manipur crisis.

He tweeted: “The @YSRCParty does not support stalling the Parliament especially after Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji has agreed to reply to the discussion on the Manipur issue. Manipur is an internal security issue and comes within the ambit of the Home Ministry. Stalling the LS and RS gets us nowhere now.”

On Wednesday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moved a no-confidence motion against the Union government. The decision was taken effectively to force the government to respond to the Manipur crisis. The BRS party’s Nama Nageswara Rao has also filed a no-confidence motion against the government. The BRS is neither part of the INDIA alliance nor the NDA alliance.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore said that a notice for a no-confidence motion against the Modi government has been submitted in the Speaker's office. Speaking to the media, the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that they were moving the no-confidence motion.

Earlier in the day, senior leader Kapil Sibal tweeted, "No Confidence Motion. When the Prime Minister lacks confidence to make a statement in Parliament; keeps 'maun' (silence) on the crimes against women in Manipur till the Supreme Court comments, keeps 'maun' on Brij Bhushan, says no territory occupied by China How can INDIA have confidence in him?"

The move came after days of disruption in both houses of the Parliament over the Opposition's demands for a detailed discussion on the Manipur situation, where violence has continued since May 3. The Manipur crisis led to a nationwide outrage after a video of sexual assault against Kuki women emerged just when the monsoon parliamentary session began. The BJP has been rejecting the Opposition's demand that PM Modi should speak on Manipur in both houses.

Meanwhile, leaders from INDIA parties attended a meeting in the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber at the Rajya Sabha ahead of the fifth day of the monsoon session. In a tweet, the Congress said, "INDIA wants that there should be a discussion on Manipur in the House, but the Modi government is running away from the discussion. Today, a meeting of opposition parties was held in the chamber of Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha regarding this demand."