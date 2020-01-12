YSRCP MLA abuses Chandrababu Naidu amid protests over Andhra capital, triggers row

The TDP said that the language used by the YSRCP leader did not befit the office of the post being held by him.

news Controversy

Protests for retaining Amaravati as the state capital continued on Saturday in parts of Andhra Pradesh even as a ruling YSRCP MLA allegedly abused Leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu.

The Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti, which is fighting for retaining Amaravati as the state capital, held protests in various towns. The ruling YSRCP organised counter rallies at various locations, supporting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's "three capitals" idea, mooted by him in December 2019, one each for the executive, judiciary and legislature, across the three regions.

It was at one such rally in coastal Kakinada that local MLA D Chandrasekhar Reddy abused Chandrababu Naidu in the presence of local MP Vanga Geeta.

Claiming that Naidu was orchestrating the protests in Amaravati only for his own gain, as people close to him had bought land in the region, the legislator said, "I feel like abusing you and calling you a 'son of a b*tch' through this event. Not only me, many people want to abuse you."

Responding to the comment, the TDP said that the language used did not befit the office of the post being held by Chandrasekhar Reddy.

Addressing Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, senior TDP leader Varla Ramaiah said, "Has the MLA spoken in this manner with your permission? Did you ask him to speak in this manner? Is this the language that a legislator should use against Chandrababu Naidu, who has been in politics for over 40 years?"

"This is a man who makes laws in Andhra Pradesh. Are you encouraging this as a Chief Minister? Do you condone this or will you take action against him? Does he have the right to continue as an MLA?" Ramaiah asked.

Meanwhile, BJP MP YS Chowdary, while expressing serious concern over 'police high-handedness' on women protesting in favour of Amaravati, said that going to some other country as a refugee would be a better option as there was no point in living in such a state, beset with crime and atrocities.

YSRCP MLA G Amarnath filed a police complaint against the MP for his remarks, while Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu termed the MPs comments shameful.

The BJP, which held its state executive meeting in Guntur, passed a resolution, demanding that Amaravati be retained as the state capital.

Even as the protests went on, pictures of alleged police high handedness are going viral on social media platforms.

Opposition MPs expressed outrage over "police excesses" even as state Director General of Police met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the happenings, particularly in the last two to three days.

Tension continued in villages of Amaravati region as police went to farmers' houses in search of suspects who allegedly created trouble in the name of the ongoing agitation.

The alleged police excesses saw Guntur MP Galla Jayadev demanding stern action against the guilty.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas wrote to the National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma, alleging that police heckled the women protestors and noted down their caste particulars.

"The detained women were held in custody even after 6 PM, which is a clear violation of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Please take cognizance of this and initiate appropriate action," the MP said.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu extended his fight for Amaravati to temple-town Tirupati and organized a 'Save Amaravati' rally.

Meanwhile, Municipal Minister Botsa Satyanarayana and Information Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) separately met a group of farmers from Amaravati, who were seemingly YSRCP supporters, and promised them a fair deal from the government.

PTI inputs