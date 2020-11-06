YSRCP‌ ‌govt‌ ‌afraid‌ ‌to‌ ‌face‌ ‌local‌ ‌body‌ ‌elections,‌ ‌TDP‌ ‌alleges‌ ‌

TDP state chief K Atchannaidu said that the government is using COVID-19 as a pretext to delay elections while schools and liquor shops have been opened.

At a time when the uncertainty over rural local bodies elections continues in Andhra Pradesh, opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief for the state Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said that the YSRCP is afraid to go to the polls.

"The ruling YSRCP is afraid within 17 months of its misrule, to face and seek votes from the people if the local body elections are to be held now," claimed Atchannaidu.

He said that the voters of Andhra Pradesh are ready to teach a befitting lesson to YSRCP and its “anti-people policies” since it came to power in the 2019 general elections.

Refuting the state government chief whip Gadikota Srikant Reddy's allegations, Atchannaidu called for the elections to be held as soon as possible to uphold the democratic traditions as well as strengthen the local bodies.

The TDP chief said that the state government was reopening schools and long queues were being seen at liquor shops, but was objecting to conducting elections on the pretext of coronavirus infections. "When the virus cases were rising in March, YSRCP stuck to its demand for elections. But, when the infections came down now, it was objecting to the polls," he claimed.

He alleged that the government opened liquor shops even amid concerns raised by the people and opposition parties. "It triggered long queues that eventually lead to the spread of virus infections from hundreds to thousands and lakhs in the State now," claimed Atchannaidu.

He asserted that TDP leaders would not be afraid of the alleged false cases being filed by the government to stifle their voices.

"TDP would bounce back with total support from the people. Under the chaotic regime of YSRCP, the total future of Andhra Pradesh is in danger and the state is fast turning into a graveyard because of the present government's mindless and thoughtless policies in sand, liquor, mining, water and lands," he claimed.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar and the government continue to be at loggerheads with each other, with the former aiming to conduct elections and the latter not ready, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking a leaf out of Ramesh Kumar's logic when he did not conduct the elections at an early stage of the pandemic when the coronavirus infections were fewer in number, the stage government is citing the same wisdom that it is not advisable to go ahead with polls when there are still around 3,000 to 5,000 COVID-19 cases coming to light on a daily basis.

Both sides are currently trying to persuade the High Court about their viewpoints on the polls as the uncertainty continues.