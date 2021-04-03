YS Vivekananda murder case: Daughter says she's unhappy with CBI probe

Vivekananda Reddy, the younger brother of former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, was killed on March 15, 2019 at his home in Pulivendula.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's cousin Suneetha Narreddy on Friday demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) expedite the probe into the alleged murder of her father and former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, claiming that any further delay may put witnesses' lives in danger. Vivekananda Reddy â€” the younger brother of former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy and the paternal uncle of the present CM â€” was killed on March 15, 2019 at his home in Pulivendula, YSR Kadapa district.

Suneetha visited the CBI headquarters in New Delhi to enquire about the delay in the probe. Talking to reporters, she reiterated that she has doubts about some of her family members. She said that there were no arrests in the case though it has been more than two years since the murder. It has been one year since the CBI has been investigating the high-profile murder case but not much progress been made as no charge sheet has been filed yet, Suneetha told the media.

"To my knowledge, it is a political murder. The state investigation agency probed the case for nine months, but did not find any culprit. Now the case has been taken over by the CBI," she said. In reply to a question, Suneetha said 15 people including Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and other family members are the main suspects mentioned in a writ petition filed before the High Court.

"I am here demanding early justice because I have not got any help even though our family members are in the government in Andhra Pradesh," she said. Expressing fear that any further delay in the CBI probe may put witnesses' lives in danger, Suneetha said, "Already S Srinivasulu Reddy, one of the witnesses in the case, has died. I fear how many more witnesses may die if the investigation is delayed."

She also said there was an apparent threat to her life and family members but was pursuing the case as witnesses have to testify. "If I don't stand up, who will? Even today, people are scared to talk about this case. A chargesheet has not been filed so far," she said, urging the CBI to expedite the probe and submit the report at the earliest.

"I met some officials in connection with my father's murder case. They stated that murders are common in the Kadapa area. I couldn't understand how murders can be common," she said while expressing her dissatisfaction over police action.

She pointed out that she gave the list of people whom she suspect along with the petition filed in the High Court. The names in the list include her cousin and MP Avinash Reddy, and his father YS Bhaskar Reddy, YS Manohar Reddy and former minister Adinarayana Reddy.

Suneetha said she was not getting the required support from the family members in her fight to get justice to her father. She had appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind, through a letter written in January, that he direct the CBI to complete the investigation within three to six months' time so that the culprits could be apprehended, arrested and chargesheeted. Suneetha has also denied any plans to enter into politics.

