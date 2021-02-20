YS Sharmila holds 2nd meeting with loyalists in Telangana, asks for feedback on KCR

YS Sharmila, the daughter of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, has held a second meeting with her supporters in a span of less than ten days on Saturday. Speculations are rife that Sharmila, who is also the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to launch a separate political party in Telangana.

In her previous meeting in Telangana, Sharmila said that there is no ‘Rajanna Rajyam’ in Telangana and she would bring it back ‘soon’. Rajanna Rajyam is a phrase colloquially used for the tenure of erstwhile Chief Minister Rajasekhara Reddy’s in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

In the recently held meeting on Saturday, Sharmila was speaking to her followers about her father’s tenure. “YS Rajasekhara Reddy, irrespective of caste, creed or religion, loved all the Telugu people equally. He wished that every farmer should become a king, every poor man should become rich, every poor student should get a good and free education. He wanted to give guarantee to proper health facilities for the poor, he wanted a proper housing facility for the needy. He did several welfare measures for these, and accordingly, Telangana people have also kept him in their heart. This is the reason why several Telangana people could not take (his demise) and lost their life too. Jai Telangana.”

She added that once again ‘Rajanna Rajyam’ should come in Telangana and the welfare measures that were introduced in her father’s chief ministership be brought back. ‘I want to bring Rajanna Rajyam to Telangana. And I believe that it is possible with your support.”

Sharmila has also asked her supporters to give feedback on K Chandrasekhar Rao's chief ministership under the TRS government, and asked whether poor people and their families are happy with his governance.

She thanked all the supporters who came to Hyderabad after she gave a call for the meeting.

According to sources, the announcement about the separate party is being postponed due to the MLC Election Code being in place. However, Sharmila has been holding a series of meetings with her loyalists. Groundwork and planning are also on for the same, sources said.

