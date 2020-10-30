YouTuber who made abusive video on women moves Kerala HC over bail plea of activists

However, Vijay Nair did not make any comment on the crass and abusive video against women that he posted on YouTube, in his plea to the court.

news Controversy

YouTuber Vijay Nair from Kerala, who was in the news earlier this year for posting an abusive video on women, has moved the High Court seeking to be made a party to the hearing of an anticipatory bail plea filed by dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi and activists Diya Sana and Sreelakshmi Arackal. Vijay Nair told the court that he should be heard before considering the pre-arrest bail plea filed by the three women, who have been named as an accused on his complaint.

The women had confronted Vijay at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram in September over an abusive video he posted on YouTube titled, ‘Why do feminists in India, especially Kerala, not wear underwear’. The women poured black ink on the man and slapped him, asking him to apologise for the video. They also said at the time that despite multiple complaints being filed with the police, there was no action taken and therefore, they decided to confront the man.

In his plea to the HC, Vijay Nair says that he has to be made the second respondent in the case as he is the ‘victim’. “If the accused are granted pre-arrest bail, it will send a wrong message to the society regarding the rule of the law. If citizens start taking law in their hands, it will lead to anarchy,” he said in the plea.

However, Vijay Nair did not make any comment on the crass and abusive video against women that he posted on YouTube, in his plea to the court. He said that the allegation made by one of the women that he tried to outrage her modesty is false. Vijay Nair in his petition dated October 27 claims that the accused persons have political influence and that the attack on him was part of a ‘larger conspiracy’.

Meanwhile, the High Court will consider the anticipatory bail plea filed by Bhagyalakshmi and others on Friday. It has to be seen whether the court will consider the plea of Vijay Nair or not. Notably, it was following the confrontation by the three women that the police booked Vijay for posting the crass video in the first place. He is presently out on bail.

Read: Is Kerala police dithering while dealing with cyber crimes? Police officer answers