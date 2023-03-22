YouTuber Teenmaar Mallanna arrested for alleged derogatory remarks against CM KCR

The LB Nagar police registered a case after receiving a complaint from Telangana Jagruthi member Naveen Goud demanding immediate action against Mallanna.

news crime

Telangana Police arrested ‘Q News’ YouTube channel owner, Chintapandu Naveen Kumar alias Teenmaar Mallanna during late hours on Tuesday, March 21 for allegedly making derogatory comments against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and his family members. He was picked up from his office in Peerzadiguda, located on the outskirts of Hyderabad, which falls under the Rachakonda police commissionerate.

After numerous complaints were made at various police stations regarding alleged derogatory remarks made by Mallanna on his news channel against Chief Minister KCR, his son and IT Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR), and his daughter MLC K Kavitha, action was taken against him.

The LB Nagar police received a complaint from Telangana Jagruthi member Naveen Goud demanding immediate action against Mallanna and that his channel must be shut down for making disparaging remarks about Kavitha and KTR. The LB Nagar police initiated an investigation after filing a case under sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Bandi Sanjay, the state BJP leader, visited Mallanna's home late on Tuesday night to speak with his family and condemned the arrest stating that democracy is under threat in Telangana. “KCR is digging his own grave by stifling the voices which are questioning his tyranny. Earnest request to media organisations not to budge under the pressure of BRS govt,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, March 19, unknown assailants broke into Q News office in Peerzadiguda and ransacked the desks and computers. Mallanna wasn't in the office at the time of the attack. Mallanna alleged that 25 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ‘goondas’ had attacked his office and it was part of a conspiracy to kill him. Mallanna's supporters claimed that the police arrested him instead of taking action against the attackers.

Meanwhile, Mallanna along with three others, was also charged with forcible abduction, wrongful confinement and assaulting two police constables on duty.

Mallana joined the BJP in December 2021, after spending 73 days in jail under various charges, including cases filed against him for criticising the Chief Minister and his family. Five months later, he quit the BJP to launch a political movement called '7200 movement' aimed at clean politics.