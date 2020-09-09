'Your pride will break tomorrow': Kangana Ranaut warns CM Uddhav Thackeray

The BMC started demolition work at Kangana's office but were stopped by a stay from the Bombay High Court.

Flix Controversy

After high drama on Wednesday, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) starting demolition work at Kangana Ranaut's office and the actor obtaining a stay from the Bombay High Court, she has now thrown an open challenge at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In a video that she released on Twitter, Kangana addressed the CM, using the informal 'tum', and said that just as he had broken her home, she would break his arrogance.

"Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think? That you have taken great revenge by colluding with the film mafia and breaking down my house? Today my house has been broken, tomorrow your pride will break. Remember the wheel of time, it does not stay constant. And I feel that you have done me a big favour, because I could only imagine what Kashmiri Pandits went through but today I have felt it. I promise this nation that I will make a movie not only on Ayodhya but also on Kashmir and I will awaken my countrymen. Because I knew this would happen with us but this time it has happened with me and this means something. And Uddhav Thackeray, this cruelty and this terror, it is good that it happened with me, because this means something. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra," she said.

However, although the demolition comes in the middle of a spat between the actor and the Maharashtra government, it has come to light that Kangana was issued a notice by the BMC in 2018 under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act. The actor had also reportedly approached the Dindoshi Sessions Court against it.

Here's the proof:



Kangana was issued a demolition notice by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM aka. BMC) in 2018 under MRTP Act.



She'd also approached the Dindoshi Sessions Court against it.



For all those weeping buckets: she KNEW this since 2 years.



Not 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/MjF4XXNCpe — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) September 9, 2020

But while the case is still going on, the BMC served a demolition notice on Tuesday and went to her office on Wednesday for the demolition. Many have questioned why the BMC was in a hurry to demolish the structure when there are thousands of illegal structures in Mumbai and the BMC has not even demolished unsafe structures.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently granted the actor 'Y+' category security after her recent war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who is a senior leader in the party. A Home Ministry official, requesting anonymity, told IANS that Kangana will be given round the clock security cover by a specialised security wing of one of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs); which includes the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) or Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

According to reports, Kangana is now among only 15 people in the country who have the elite Y+ security cover. Others include the likes of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde. The move came after Kangana recently compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). Following this, Sanjay Raut had warned her against returning to Mumbai from her hometown in Himachal Pradesh. He had also used a slur against her which was widely criticised.

Kangana has been insisting that the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government have not investigated the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput properly. She has made several allegations in the past few months, ranging from nepotism in the film industry to drug abuse, naming her colleagues and often engaging in volatile arguments on social media. She has also given interviews to TV channels in which she has made these allegations.