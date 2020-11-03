Young talent, cash-rich contracts: 5 reasons why IPL is considered best T20 league

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has proved time and again why it is considered the best T20 league globally, as it brings the best players from across continents under one roof. This yearâ€™s IPL has been no different and with the tournament drawing to a conclusion, Mumbai Indians is the only team to have qualified for the playoffs while there are four other teams that are battling it out for the other three spots.

Here are five reasons why IPL is considered the best T20 league:

1) Experienced overseas players

The most striking aspect of the IPL is the fact that it brings together mostly all the top players from various countries across the globe. With most of them having played for their national sides, they bring tons of experience, which also rubs off on the younger players.

2) Cash-rich contracts

The players are handed out impressive contracts for representing their respective franchises, which are some of the highest globally. This year, Australiaâ€™s Pat Cummins is the most expensive buy at Rs 15.5 crore.

3) Popularity

According to Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings, the viewership for this yearâ€™s IPL has recorded a 28% increase compared to last year. In fact, an indication of its soaring popularity can be gauged from the fact that the IPL viewership in the UK for the current season has outstripped that of the English Premier League (EPL) matches as well, as per reports in the Broadcasters Audience Research Board (BARB). BARB reports show that over 2,50,000 people in the UK have watched the cricket tournament in the last couple of weeks.

4) Young talent

Be it the overseas players or the Indian players, all benefit from the IPL, as their performance in the tournament can help in getting a national call-up. Virat Kohli stands out as one of the best examples of this. He captained the India U-19 side to the World Cup trophy back in 2008 which helped him receive an IPL contract from RCB for Rs 12 lakh and now, along with captaining the Indian side, Kohli also leads the Bangalore franchise.

5) Different conditions

Prior to the 2020 season, all the other seasons (except for the first half of 2014, played in UAE) were played in India. With matches being played across eight different venues, players get exposed to different conditions, which gives an opportunity to hone their skills.