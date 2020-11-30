Yediyurappa’s secretary refuses to give police statement in attempted suicide case

BS Yediyurappa’s political secretary NR Santosh has been receiving treatment in hospital since Friday following a reported suicide attempt.

news Politics

Bengaluru police probing the attempted suicide of BS Yediyurappa’s political secretary NR Santosh has to wait till he is discharged from the hospital to get his statement. Deccan Herald quoted an investigating officer saying that Santosh did not cooperate with them and refused to give a statement citing his health condition. As a result the officer said he will be questioned only after his discharge. This occurred after Santosh was shifted to a ward on Saturday after spending hours in the critical care unit.

Following his hospital admission, Sadashivanagar police had registered a case against Santosh for this under IPC section 309 (attempt to commit sucide). As reported earlier Santosh was found unconscious in his reading room by his family members on Friday night. Following this, his family members had rushed him to MS Ramaiah Hospital, in the vicinity. After his hospitalisation, Santosh’s wife Jhanavi had said that although on Friday morning he appeared jovial, Santosh was facing a lot of political pressure and was apprehensive about losing his standing, The couple had also attended a wedding in the evening, but Santosh reportedly turned melancholic. Santosh, who was instrumental in bringing BS Yediyurappa to power, was reportedly losing his place in the state’s political landscape. Santosh was reportedly further ignored following recent successes of BS Yediurappa’s son Vijayendra in helping the BJP win the bye-polls .

The issue had also turned political with the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar demanding a high-level probe into the suicide attempt. Speaking to reporters in Karwar on Saturday, Shivakumar alleged that he had learned of Santosh being under “tremendous pressure” as a few BJP leaders were harassing him.

