Yash-Prashanth Neel’s KGF2 gears up for theatrical release

Director Prashanth Neel took to social media to share an image with actor Sanjay Dutt, who has been roped in to play the antagonist in the film.

The long-awaited KGF2, the sequel to the hit film KGF, is finally gearing up for release. Sharing a photo with actor Sanjay Dutt from the dubbing studio, director Prashanth Neel confirmed that the film will hit the big screens on April 14, 2022. “#Adheera is back. Thank you @duttsanjay sir. See you all on April 14th 2022 on the big screens #KGFChapter2(sic),” Prashanth tweeted on Tuesday, December 7.

The makers had earlier, on August 22, announced the release date for the Yash and Srinidhi Shetty starrer. “The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised. We will be out in theaters on April 14th 2022. #KGF2onApr14," they had tweeted. The film stars Yash, with Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, Adheera. Raveena Tandon will also be seen in a key role. KGF2 marks Sanjay Dutt’s Sandalwood debut.

The 2018 film, KGF, revolves around the life of protagonist Rocky (Yash) who is on a mission to acquire power after losing his mother at a young age due to poverty. He goes on to do so by acquiring control over the Kolar gold mines. The second installment will track how Adheera (Sanjay Dutt) emerges as a competitor and the duo end up locking horns. The film is set against the backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields as the title suggests. The supporting cast includes actors Achyuth Kumar, Ananth Nag, Prakash Raj and Vasishta N Simha.

KGF raked in a whopping amount at the box office. It even received international fame. KGF2, the sequel is set to release in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. Ravi Basrur is on board as the music composer for the film, while Bhuvan Gowda has been roped in as the cinematographer.