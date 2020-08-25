Yash and Radhika to reveal son’s name soon

Rumours were rife that their son has been named Ayush, but Radhika has quashed it.

Flix Sandalwood

The star couple in Sandalwood, Yash and Radhika Pandit, welcomed their second child last year and since then there have been various speculations on the name. Rumours were rife that their son has been named Ayush, but Radhika has quashed it.

Quelling such reports, Radhika wrote on her social media page: “Morning dose of happiness Replying to one of the most asked questions.. Finally Junior is getting a name soon!! Will keep u guys updated #radhikapandit #nimmaRP P.S: His name is not Ayush. (sic).”

This means, Yash and Radhika will soon be revealing the name of their younger son, which all their fans are eager to know. It may be noted that their daughter, born in 2018, has been named Ayra.

On the work front, Yash tasted one of the biggest successes in his career with KGF: Chapter 1 which went on to become a huge hit. The film, which hit the silver screens on December 21, 2018, was released in five languages – Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. KGF was directed by Prashanth Neel, who had also written the story, screenplay and dialogues. Vijay Kiragandur bankrolled the project under his banner Hombale Films. Srinidhi Shetty played the heroine in this entertainer.

The technical team comprised music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, and art director Shivakumar. While Yash and Srinidhi Shetty play the lead pair in it, the rest of the star cast includes Achyuth Kumar, Nassar, Ramya Krishnan, Anant Nag and Vasishta N. Simha. The film was narrated by Anant Nag.

Shortly after its release, the team began work for the sequel, titled KGF: Chapter 2.

The same technical crew has been retained for the sequel as well. It may be noted that the team had already shot about 15% of the sequel while making the first part and were filming the remaining portions until the lockdown was announced.

With KGF turning out to be a huge success in all the languages it was released, movie buffs are waiting for the sequel eagerly. As like the prequel, KGF will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Its release will happen when the theatres are re-opened after the lockdown is lifted.

Radhika Pandit, on the other hand, was last seen in the Kannada movie Aadi Lakshmi Puraana. This 2019 romantic comedy, was written and directed by V Priya and bankrolled by ace producer Rockline Venkatesh under his banner Rockline Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The film had Radhika Pandit and Nirup Bhandari in the lead roles with Tara, Suchendra Prasad, Yashwanth Shetty, Joe Simon and Deepak Shetty in supporting roles. The technical crew of this film included Anup Bhadari for music, Preetha Jayaraman for cinematography and John Harsha for editing.

Content provided by Digital Native