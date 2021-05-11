Yamaha suspends operations at plants in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh

Operations have been suspended between May 15 and May 31 due to COVID-19.

Japanese two-wheeler maker Yamaha on Monday announced suspension of operations at its two India plants â€” at Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu and Surajpur in Uttar Pradesh â€” between May 15 and May 31 due to Covid-19 spread. In a statement, the company said after a comprehensive review of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country, it was decided to suspend manufacturing operations at its two plants in India.

"The step has been taken to support the government in its fight against Covid-19 and break the chain of Covid-19 transmission. In the current scenario, the health and safety of its employees is the top priority for the company," India Yamaha Motor said. The employees working at the corporate office and area offices shall work from home to preserve business continuity while providing the best possible support to customers and business partners.

The two plants with an installed capacity of 1.75 million units per annum employ about 9,000 workers (permanent and casual). The production for domestic and export market is about 9-10 lakh per annum.

Late last month, another two-wheeler major Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said it was temporarily halting production operations across all of its four plants from May 1, 2021.

According to the company, the decision was taken in view of the current severe situation on account of the second wave of Covid-19 and subsequent multiple lockdowns across various cities in the country.

"Honda will utilise this temporary production halt (1st May to 15th May, 2021) for advancing its annual plant maintenance activities," the two-wheeler major said. "Depending upon the evolving Covid situation and the market recovery, Honda shall be reviewing its production plan in the subsequent months."

Hero MotoCorp, which had initially proactively announced that it would be halting operations from April 21 to May 1, which was extended upto May 9 and later upto May 16.

With IANS inputs