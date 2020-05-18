Worried by debt, businessman attempts to kill self near Telangana CM's residence

Police said that the businessman had to pay Rs 20 lakh to a private chit fund company and had recently received a legal notice from the company.

news Lockdown

Upset over the financial losses he suffered due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, a businessman attempted self-immolation near the Telangana Chief Minister's official residence in Hyderabad's Begumpet area on Sunday evening.

However, alert security personnel deployed outside the residence stopped the man from taking the extreme step.

According to police, Mohammed Nazeeruddin reached near the CM's residence, also called Pragathi Bhavan, on Sunday and doused himself with petrol. However, security personnel present nearby snatched the matchbox from him and poured water on him.

Nazeeruddin, a footwear businessman from Malakpet area in Hyderabad, told police that he was distressed over his financial losses.

"He said he had taken out a loan but could not repay it as there was no business. He was also finding it difficult to feed his family," Inspector M. Niranjan Reddy said.

After he was stopped from taking the extreme step, the businessman also requested Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for financial assistance. The man's family members were informed and counselling was being provided for him, police said.

The lockdown in Telangana is already in place till May 29. KCR is scheduled to hold a cabinet meeting on Monday to decide the future course of action.

Meanwhile, forty-two fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported on Sunday taking the total number of cases to 1,551 in Telangana. Of the 42 affected, 37 were from the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), two were from Ranga Reddy district and three were migrants, according to the daily bulletin.

Twenty-one patients were discharged after treatment taking the total number of discharged patients to 992 till date, the bulletin added.

So far, 34 people died of the coronavirus while the active cases stood at 525.

Read: Why current screening of OPD patients before consultation in Telangana is inadequate

IANS inputs

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers:

Telangana

Telangana government suicide prevention toll free no - 104

Roshni- 040-66202000, 6620200SEVA- 09441778290, 040 - 27504682 (between 9 AM and 7 PM)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention Helpline No.78930-78930

Roshni Helpline 1: 9166202000 Helpline 2: 9127848584

Tamil Nadu

State health department suicide helpline number - 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in TN

Karnataka

Sahai: 24-hour helpline numbers: 080- 65000111, 080-65000222

Kerala

Maithri helpline - 0484-2540530

Chaithram helpline: 0484-2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.