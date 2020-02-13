World’s largest craft beer brand BrewDog announces India entry

The brand aims to set up 35 bars across India by 2024.

Atom Alcohol

Scottish trailblazer and world’s largest craft beer brand, BrewDog, has announced that it will enter India’s burgeoning beer market. BrewDog, which is now the world’s largest craft beer brand has launched three bottled beers in retail and on trade, Punk IPA (Europe’s #1 Craft beer brand), Lost Lager a dry hopped pilsner and Wild Card Wheat brewed especially for the Indian market. Punk IPA and Wild Card wheat will be available in Keg format for the On Trade as well.

Further, the brand announced the arrival of its brand-new tap room Midtown Mumbai – the first on Indian soil and 101st BrewDog bar globally by March 2020, Midtown Mumbai will have 22 beers on tap including an exciting list of guest beers. The brand aims to set up 35 bars across India by 2024.

Initially, the brand will be available across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi, with plans to expand distribution to Chandigarh, Gurgaon, Goa and other cities in the next phase. The company will partner with Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd to drive distribution across the country. The company aims to further launch experimental beers which will include gluten free and sour beers as well.

BrewDog Co-founder James Watt said, “Our mission is to make other people as passionate about great craft beer as we are. India is an incredible beer market and we are super excited to finally join the growing craft beer community here. We look forward to bringing to the Indian craft beer fans our reverence for a great pint and redefining the country’s beer-drinking culture.”

Initially, BrewDog will import beers from its HQ brewery in Ellon, Scotland; with plans to open a world class craft beer brewery in India in late 2020. BrewDog is also bringing to India, what it claims is the first-ever fully chilled beer supply chain by investing in refrigerated shipping containers that will be used to import the beers from Scotland and is setting up cold storage warehouses in India. This will ensure that beer shipped from UK is delivered fresh into the hands of the Indian consumers thereby highlighting the brand’s commitment of providing the best quality craft beers to the end consumer.

Siddharth Rastogi, Chief Executive Officer, BrewDog India said, “Indian beer consumers today are experimental and drinking for taste, and an experience. We are bringing to India, a range of beer styles with our headliners Punk IPA, Lost Lager and Wild Card Wheat. We believe that craft beer is a journey and with BrewDog in India, we are offering consumers a front row seat to the craft beer revolution. Whether you are the uninitiated or a die-hard craft beer fan, we’ve got a pint for you.”