Women workers hospitalised after gas leak in Andhra apparel factory

As many as 100 women at the factory began to complain of nausea, headache and breathlessness, and were later shifted to the hospital.

A gas leak reported at an apparel factory in Andhra Pradesh caused several of the women workers to fall sick on Tuesday, July 2. The incident was reported at a manufacturing unit in the Brandix Special Economic Zone in Achyutapuram district, when the women began to complain of nausea, headache, cough and breathlessness, causing some to faint. According to reports, as many as 100 workers were affected and are undergoing treatment in hospital.

In a statement issued on the day of the incident, Brandix Apparels issued a statement saying that the workers complained of foul odour and that they were taken to the hospital as a “precaution”. “The safety and well-being of our associates is of utmost importance and we have evacuated all of them,” the company said, as per the Times of India. The company added that the affected employees are in a stable condition. The police reached the spot and preliminary investigation is underway.

Speaking to the media, Anakapalli SP Gowthami Sali said that the incident occurred at a Seed Apparel factory within the Brandix SEZ on Tuesday evening, where about 2,000 women are employed. They complained of nausea and other symptoms and were rushed to the hospital. About 68 of them have been shifted to the hospital in Anakapalli and four others are being treated in Achyutapuram. The situation is under control and all are doing fine,” he said. He also added that the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board is investigating the cause of the leak.

According to the Times of India, a similar incident had occurred at the factory, when a gas leak was noticed. As many as 300 women fell ill, out of which a few were reportedly pregnant. While an investigation was conducted, the cause of the leak was not ascertained.

Meanwhile, Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered a detailed probe into the incident on Tuesday, and asked authorities to ensure that more such incidents do not take place.