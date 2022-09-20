Woman ‘attacked’ by TRS worker in Hyd: Police deny allegations that her throat was slit

Vijay Simha Reddy, TRS party coordinator of Borabanda division, was booked on Monday under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

news Attack

The police in Telangana have said that they have launched an investigation into the allegations of a woman that she was attacked by Vijay Simha Reddy, TRS party coordinator of Borabanda division. While the police have denied allegations that the woman’s throat was slit, they are probing Vijay’s claims as well that he was not at the spot when the woman alleged that she was attacked.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the Panjagutta Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) PV Ganesh on Monday, had said that Vijay Simha was booked under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 354A (sexual harassment), 448 (punishment for house-trespass) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Along with the video of the husband speaking about the incident, a video showing the woman holding her neck and squirming in pain has also been circulated. However, the police have now said that the woman’s throat was not slit.

On Tuesday, September 20, the DCP West Zone told TNM, “It has been confirmed that the victim's throat wasn't slit. A case has been registered and we are retrieving call data and tower locations. At this moment, we will not be able to confirm anything until the investigation is complete and we get substantial inputs to confirm. We are in the process of corroborating the victim's version with the inputs being gathered.

The TRS worker has denied the allegations and said that the whole allegation is a conspiracy against him. He said that the conspiracy was hatched by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Corporator from Borabanda, Baba Fasiuddin. He claimed that he worked as Baba Fasiuddin’s personal assistant in the past for six years, and had left the job because of the Corporator’s alleged involvement in “corrupt activities, conspiracies and harassing people.”

Read: TRS worker in Hyderabad booked for allegedly harassing woman, slitting her throat