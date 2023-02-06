Woman arrested for creating bomb scare at Bengaluru airport, attacking CISF officer

The accused person, identified as Manasi Satheebainu, is a resident of Kozhikode in Kerala and was supposed to take an IndiGo flight to Kolkata.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested by the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) police for creating a bomb scare at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and trying to attack a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer on Friday, February 3. The accused person, identified as Manasi Satheebainu, is a resident of Kozhikode in Kerala and was supposed to take an IndiGo flight to Kolkata. The incident is said to have taken place between 8:15 am and 8:40 am. The police have filed a case against her based on the statement of the CISF officer Sandeep Singh, whom she tried to attack.

According to the Times of India, Sandeep said that he was deployed in front of gate number 6 from 6 am to 1 pm. The Deccan Herald reported that Manasi had approached the gate at around 8:20 am and informed Sandeep to speed up the screening process because she had to reach Kolkata immediately. However, Sandeep asked her to wait as standard procedure had to be followed.

Sandeep alleged that she threatened to cause a bomb explosion at the airport if she did not go to Kolkata as soon as possible. He further alleged that Manasi was not ready to listen to him and held him by his collar. The CISF officer also claimed that Manasi kicked him and punched him in the face while screaming that there was a bomb at the airport and all the passengers must leave immediately.

Upon hearing the commotion, other CISF officials gathered near gate 6 and detained Manasi. The CISF officials then handed her over to the police. A case has been registered against Manasi under Sections 505 (circulating information to cause any soldier to fail his duty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 353 (assaulting a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the Deccan Herald, the police officers did not know the reason behind Manasi’s visit to Kolkata. Her family members apologised for her behaviour and said that she was “disturbed” over some issue.