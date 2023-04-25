â€˜Will sugarcoat whole filmâ€™: News of Karan Johar remaking Pariyerum Perumal irks fans

Actors Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri have been reportedly casted as the main characters.

Flix Entertainment

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is reportedly remaking anti-caste filmmaker Mari Selvarajâ€™s critically acclaimed Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. According to reports, actors Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri have been cast as the main characters. While it was reported that the film has been titled Dhadak 2, Karan Johar had earlier denied making any film with that title.

Pariyerum Perumal, released in 2018, dealt with the issue of caste oppression. A young first generation student from a Dalit community, who aspires to become a lawyer, is subjected to severe humiliation and violence because of his caste identity. His caste identity haunts him in every sphere. The story is set in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, one of the regions notorious for caste atrocities against the Scheduled Caste communities.

This debut film by Mari Selvaraj received critical acclaim for its powerful storytelling and realistic portrayal. The dialogues, music and fantastic performances by the cast, particularly actor Kathir earned widespread acclaim and also had mainstreamed the discussion around caste in Tamil Nadu.

Naturally, the news of Karan Johar remaking a film which did not compromise in criticising the ugly nature of caste, has irked some people who suspect that Johar might dilute the filmâ€™s politics and shy away from talking about caste. Previously, Karan Joharâ€™s Dharma Productions had remade Marathi film Sairat which too dealt with the subject of caste violence. The remake Dhadak starring Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor was slammed by many for dishonestly turning a caste issue into a class issue.

Pariyerum Perumal was produced by popular filmmaker Pa Ranjith under his Neelam Productions. The film is considered a masterpiece for its metaphors, use of symbolism and gripping screenplay.

Several users took to Twitter to criticise Johar for choosing to remake Pariyerum Perumal.

Pariyerum perumal remake in Himdi pic.twitter.com/lmBHtxLUPS â€” meanmeen(@_mistletoe_29) April 24, 2023

SAVE PARIYERUM PERUMAL FROM DHARMA PRODUCTIONS https://t.co/R8aSjve5NC â€” nithyaa (@yourstrulynieee) April 24, 2023

Every scene and every character in pariyerum Perumal has so much depth and meaningâ€¦ this movie is so original and native that no one can Ever make a decent remake of it .. kjo should stay light years away from this movie pls .. https://t.co/bfrsML6led April 24, 2023

Can this guy understand thi ideology and emotion behind each scene in #PariyerumPerumal #KJo

He is going to sugar coat the entire movie n show it like a modern day romance between a poor boy n rich girl â€” preethi (@movienmusiclove) April 24, 2023