'Will live forever in our hearts': Chiranjeevi on NTR's birth centenary

Noting that NTR was one in crores, Chiranjeevi said that history will proudly tell the actor-politicians story to the coming generations.

Actor K Chiranjeevi paid homage to late actor and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister NT Rama Rao on the occasion of his birth centenary on Sunday, May 28. Chiranjeevi said that NTR will live forever in the hearts of people. The actor took to Twitter to recall the services of NTR, who had floated the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1982 on the slogan of Telugu self-respect.

Chiranjeevi observed that NTR was one in crores. "Not 100 years, he will remain forever in our hearts. History will proudly tell his story to the coming generations," the actor wrote. The actor added that NTR was destined to fulfil a purpose. "I will always remember my association with Sri NT Rama Rao who brought glory to Telugu people," he added.

It may be recalled that like NTR, Chiranjeevi too entered Andhra Pradesh politics. He had floated Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) in 2008 and was hoping to recreate the magic of NTR. However, his political journey ended in a fiasco. After failing to make a mark in the 2009 elections, Chiranjeevi later merged PRP with the Congress and became a Rajya Sabha member. He served as a minister in the Congress-led UPA’s Union government from 2012 to 2014. After the humiliation faced by Congress party in 2014 elections in the aftermath of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, he distanced himself from politics and once again became active in films.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to NTR while speaking at his monthly Mann ki Baat programme. He acknowledged NTR's contributions to both the film industry and to politics. "As India commemorates NTR's 100th birth anniversary, his legacy stands tall as a testament to his remarkable achievements. He will always be remembered as an iconic figure who transcended boundaries and left an indelible impression on the hearts and minds of people through his cinematic brilliance and political acumen," said Modi.