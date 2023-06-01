‘Why are you silent?’: Youth Congress workers question Tendulkar on Wrestlers’ protest

In a bid to draw attention to the serious allegations of sexual harassment within the wrestling community, the Mumbai Youth Congress displayed a banner outside the bungalow of legendary cricketer and former MP (Sports), Sachin Tendulkar, situated at Bandra West Perry Cross road. The wrestlers have been staging a protest for the past month, seeking justice for alleged sexual assault and mental harassment inflicted by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Notably, wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat have bravely come forward to share their stories, and their fellow athlete Bajrang Punia has voiced support for them. Despite their efforts, the government has chosen to ignore their pleas, and the police have attempted to disperse their protest, fueling public anger.

In what can be seen as a message to Tendulkar, with regard to his silence on the issue, the banner by the Youth Congress read, "Sachin Tendulkar, you are a Bharat Ratna, a former MP, and a legend in cricket. But why are you silent on the sexual harassment allegations?”

The posters added, "Sachin Tendulkar ji, you have chosen to remain silent regarding the sexual assault allegations against a female wrestler. Your voice carries immense weight, and you have the power to assist and ensure justice for her."

Along with highlighting Tendulkar's influence and stature, the Mumbai Youth Congress demanded that he utilize his position to ensure that the accused face legal consequences. Furthermore, they called upon the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to take immediate action to guarantee the safety and well-being of female wrestlers.

The demand for justice comes as prominent Indian wrestlers have called for the arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh, a BJP Member of Parliament and President of the WFI, who stands accused of sexually harassing women athletes. In a show of solidarity, the athletes have pledged to immerse their hard-earned medals, including those earned at prestigious events like the Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games, in the holy waters of Har ki Pauri in Haridwar if no action is taken against Bhushan within five days.