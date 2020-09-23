â€˜When malls and metros are open, why not reopen parks?â€™ HC asks Telangana govt

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by Taekwondo Grandmaster M Jayanth Reddy seeking the reopening of KBR park in Hyderabad.

news Parks

The Telangana state government was questioned by the High Court over the closure of parks despite relaxations being implemented across the state. Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was on Tuesday hearing a petition filed by Taekwondo Grandmaster and Guinness World Record holder M Jayanth Reddy on the reopening of KBR park in Hyderabad.

While hearing the petition, the court asked why the state has not followed the standard operating procedure and opened the park, when the Union government has given a green signal in its Unlock 4.0 guidelines.

Justice Rajasheker Reddy further questioned why there are restrictions only on parks in the state, while malls and metro services have opened and social and political gatherings are also permitted. The High Court has stressed on the need for fresh oxygen to fight COVID-19.

According to a Times of India report, notices were also issued to the state government, the forest secretary, principal chief conservator of forest and the District Forest Officer attached to the KBR park explaining their stand on the closure of the national park.

KBR park is a 400 acre green space located in Hyderabadâ€™s Jubilee Hills area. It is one of the key lung spaces in the city where several senior citizens and youngsters come for their daily exercise.

The petitioner had submitted to the court that there have been multiple representations from the Walkers Association to reopen the park to the forest department have also gone in vain.

Meanwhile, as per a Deccan Chronicle report, the petitioner has also sought the extension of the entry permit for another six months. Every year more than 4,000 people would be given entry permits at a payment of Rs 2000 each by the district forest officer. With the lockdown, several of them could not avail the park due to its closure.

The court has adjourned the hearing to September 28 and has asked the state to submit its response by then.