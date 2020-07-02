WhatsApp rolls out animated stickers, video calls with upto 8 people and more

It also rolled out Dark Mode for web, which was previously only available on the mobile app.

Atom Social media

WhatsApp on Wednesday introduced five new features, including animated stickers, QR codes and improvements to group video calls for its more than 2 billion users globally. This comes just after Facebook introduced Avatars.

â€” Animated Stickers - Once the animated stickers are rolled out, users can choose the sticker pack they want, view, star and save it to send it. According to WABetaInfo, apart from being able to view, save and send them, it gives the possibility to import stickers from third parties. Many animated stickers creators were working in these months to provide animated stickers to be imported into WhatsApp, it said.

â€” Adding a new contact on Whatsapp will soon be easier, without the requirement to type in their number. People will now have a QR code that be scanned to add them to your contacts. This has been in the works for over a year, and adding the QR obviously shares your number with the person. According to WABetaInfo, If you think that youâ€™ve shared your QR Code with a wrong person or youâ€™ve posted it in a wrong place, you can easily revoke the code by using the option to reset the code and generate a new one.

â€” The rollout on dark mode on various platforms continues, and the latest addition is that Dark Mode for WhatsApp is now available on the desktop application.

â€” In group video calls, WhatsApp said you can easily start a group video call with just one tap on a video icon in group chats of 8 or less. "With now up to 8 people on a video call, we've made it easier to focus on whoever you want by letting you press and hold to maximize a participant's video to full screen," said the company.

Status comes to KaiOS, a mobile OS based on Linux: KaiOS users can now enjoy the popular feature that lets you share updates that disappear after 24 hours