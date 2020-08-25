What's cooking? Mohanlal, Dulquer and Prithviraj photo goes viral

Are the three stars coming together for a film?

Flix Mollywood

A photograph of Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj together has gone viral after Prithiviraj uploaded it on his social media pages. Is something cooking? Are the three stars coming together for a film? It's anyone's guess at this point but fans are eager to see the combination on screen.

Prithviraj made his directorial debut with Lucifer which had Mohanlal in the lead. The film was a blockbuster and a sequel is on the cards. The photo has left fans wondering if Dulquer will be playing a role in the film or doing a cameo. Prithviraj himself had done a small role in the first film.

Written by Murali Gopy and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Lucifer had a host of other stars in the cast, including Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Vivek Oberoi, Saniya Iyappan, Indrajith Sukumaran and others. Despite mixed reviews, the film was a big hit at the box-office, with Mohanlal fans going into raptures about the "mass" scenes.

Dulquer Salmaan has so far not acted with Mohanlal. His father, Mammootty, has however done several films with Mohanlal. Pranav, Mohanlal's son, recently made his debut in cinema as lead actor and both Mammootty and Dulquer had wished him on the occasion.

Prithviraj posted the photograph without any clue about the get-together. He simply put it up with a smiley and a heart emoticon. The photo was reportedly taken at Prithviraj's home at Thoppumpady. Recently, the actor and his wife and producer Supriya had posted pictures of them with Dulquer and his wife Amal Sufiya during Dulquer's birthday.

Apart from the sequel of Lucifer, Prithviraj is also working on Aadujeevitham. Dulquer, meanwhile, has Kurup up for release. His first production Varane Avashyamundu which brought back the Manichitrathaazhu pair Suresh Gopi and Shobhana was a big hit. The film was directed by Anoop Sathyan and also starred Kalyani Priyadarshini.