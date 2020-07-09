We welcome criticisms but slander unfortunate WCC responds to Vidhu Vincent

Vidhu had published a letter earlier on Monday explaining her choice of producer for her last film Stand Up and accusing the WCC of showing double standards in treating various members differently.

Vidhu’s film Stand Up was co-produced by Anto Joseph and B Unnikrishnan. The latter -- director, producer and general secretary of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) -- had made a movie with Dileep in the lead, while the actor remained an accused in a sexual assault case. This led to questions over Vidhu’s choice of working with Unnikrishnan within the WCC.

Vidhu, in her resignation letter, called out several instances where WCC members themselves have worked with those who have supported Dlieep.

Read: Vidhu Vincent publishes resignation letter from WCC, triggers row

In response to Vidhu’s resignation letter, WCC came out with a press statement on Wednesday expressing their dismay and sadness over her resignation from the Collective.

“Vidhu’s resignation is her individual decision and we respect it. While we welcome her criticisms, the slander is unfortunate. We are shocked at the organisational allegations, which were never raised by her until this sudden resignation. We believe fact and objectivity are key at the moment,” read the WCC statement.

In her letter, Vidhu had highlighted her struggles of trying to find a producer for her film Stand Up.