We asked Indian women for their go-to online safety tips, here’s what they said

As we spend more and more time online, the abuse and bullying that women have to face has only increased. So we asked some women which online safety practices have turned out to be the most useful for them.

Indian women interact across a variety of spaces on the internet, from social media platforms to dating apps. Many make close friends with and dating people they meet online. But they’ve also had to avoid, block, and warn friends about the harmful people they’ve come across along the way.

With the growing wave of people going online for socialising, romance, and everything in between, we need to get educated on how to stay safe online.

And who better to ask than the women themselves?

Aarti, 34: “Vet your matches before revealing personal info.”

When we asked Aarti, who lives in Chennai and has been actively using dating apps for the last three years, she said that her most important tip is to never reveal private information until you’re sure - this includes your phone number, the locality you live in, and even your full name.

She advises her friends to use the features that dating apps provide to vet their matches. On Bumble, for example, the Voice Call and Video Chat features help people to get to know each other better without sharing personal information like phone numbers or email addresses before you meet in-person, allowing for a new level of familiarity before having to exchange numbers or meet in person.

Pavithra, 37: “Use the Block & Report button when you feel uncomfortable.”

Pavithra, who lives in Gurgaon, says she taught herself to stop talking to people as soon as they make her uncomfortable. She makes liberal use of the Block & Report feature when people display signs of harassment or bullying.

Ambika, 29: “Notice red flags, like zero respect for consent.”

Ambika, who lives in Kolkata and is currently enjoying casual dating, says her biggest red flag is men who don’t seem to understand the word “no”. She explains, “It starts small, like pushing to meet up before I’m comfortable or insisting I stay up to text with them longer. Then one day, without asking me if I want to see it… bam! He’s sent me a lewd image of himself.”

“Consent is of utmost importance, and anybody who doesn’t get that, doesn’t get very far with me,” Ambika says. What helps her is features like Bumble’s Private Detector - it uses AI to automatically detect and blur nude images. The recipient can then choose to view, delete, or report the image.

At the end of the day, what all these women agree on is that awareness and knowledge is power.

