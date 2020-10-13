Watson, Rayudu help CSK get back to winning ways vs SRH

CSK is currently sixth in the IPL table.

IPLT20 Sport

Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs in the IPL match in Dubai on Tuesday.

Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu shared a 81-run stand to guide CSK to a competitive total of 167.

Watson's 42 off 38 balls was studded with one four and three maximums, while Rayudu's hit three boundaries and two sixes in his 34-ball 41-run knock.

Jadeja (25 not out) and Dhoni (21 off 13 balls) played quick cameos smashing a total of five fours and two sixes between them in a stand of 32 in just 2.4 overs.

SRH bowlers did a commendable job, claiming four wickets for 47 runs in the last six overs. Sandeep Sharma (2/19), Khaleel Ahmed (2/45) and T Natarajan (2/41) picked two wickets apiece.

However, Sunrisers were unable to overhaul the target in a stuttered chase. Kane Williamson top scored with 57 but SRH fell 20 runs short of the target. Williamson's wicket in the 18th over of the game proved to be decisive and leg-spinner Rashid Khad's quick 14 went in vain.

Desperate to snap their two-match losing streak, CSK elected to bat. The three-time champions sent young England all-rounder Sam Curran instead of Watson to open the innings with Faf du Plessis.

Sharma drew first blood for the Sunrisers, removing du Plessis in the beginning of the third over. The South African sneaked one to Jonny Bairstow off the very first ball he faced for a golden duck.

Curran was off to a bright start, smashing Ahmed for the first boundary of the match in the second over. He continued his onslaught on the pacer by hitting him two fours and as many sixes in the fourth over, quickly racing to 31 off 21-balls.

But Curran's time in the middle was brought to an end by Sharma, who went around the wicket to bowl a good length delivery angled into the leg stump. CSK ended the powerplay at 44/2 with both openers back in the dugout.

Sunrisers kept losing wickets in regular intervals in their chase of CSK's score. Eventually, the team finished well short of the target.