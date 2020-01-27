Water supply to be disrupted in parts of Hyderabad on Wednesday

This is the result of leakage fixing work which is being taken up.

news Civic Issues

In view of maintenance work which will be done by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), parts of the city will not receive any water on Wednesday.

“Due to the attending leakage work taken on 2200mm dia and 1500mm dia MS gravity mains of Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project Phase-III, there will be shutdown for 24 hours from 06.00AM on 29.01.2020 (Wednesday) to 6.00AM on 30.01.2020(Thursday). Hence, there will be no water supply to the following areas,” reads a statement issued by the HMWSSB along with a list of areas which will be affected.

Beginning from 6am on January 29 to 6am on January 30, there will be no water supply to the following locations: Sahebnagar, AutoNagar, Vaishalinagar, Meerpet, Jalpally, Mailardevpally, Shastripuram, Bandlaguda, Budvel, Sulemannagar, Hyderguda, Golden Heights, Gandhamguda, Allabanda, Bhojagutta, Asifnagar, Redhills, Shaikpet, Prashasan Nagar, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Manikonda, Narsing, Boduppal, Chengicherla, Prizadiguda, Alwal, Sainikpuri, Moula-ali, Lalapet, Snehapuri, and near the Kailasagiri reservoir.

The HMWSSB has appealed to residents to use water sparingly and to conserve water.

According to the HMWSSB’s web page, the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project aims to collect 16.5 TMC of water from the Krishna river. The project has been divided into three phases, of which the final phase is currently underway. The first phase was completed in 2006, the second phase in 2011 and the third phase is expected to be done by 2021.

The HMWSSB had also stated recently that in view of the filled reservoirs, there is no expected water shortage in the city this coming summer. In addition, intake pipeline works are underway as part of another project called the Kaleshwaram project. It is projected that the city of Hyderabad will reportedly not have any major water deficiency in the coming years once the project is complete.