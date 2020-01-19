Water supply to be disrupted in Bengaluru on Jan 23: List of areas to be affected

Officials said that Cauvery I, II and III stage pumping stations at Torekadanahalli, Harohalli and Tataguni will be closed.

news Civic

Water supply by the Cauvery Water Supply Stations, run by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), in the city will be affected for almost half of the city on Thursday, January 23, to facilitate repair works.

Officials said Cauvery I, II and III stage pumping stations at Torekadanahalli, Harohalli and Tataguni will be closed.

The areas that will be affected are Yeshwantpur, Malleswaram, Mathikere, Gokul Extension, Jayamahal, Vasanthnagar, Muthyalanagar, R T Nagar, Sanjaynagar, Sadashivanagar, Hebbal, Bharathinagar, Sudhamanagar, Palace Gutthalli, Machalibetta, Frazer Town, Wilson Garden, Hombegowda Nagar, Pillanna Garden, Bannappa Park, Shivajinagar, Jeevan Bima Nagar, Chikklalbagh, Gavipuram, Byatarayanapura, Majestic, Kasturba Road, Madiwala, Yelachenahalli, Isro Layout, Poornaprajna Layout, Neelasandra, KR Market, Sampangiramanagar Kumaraswamy Layout, Banashankari, Banashankari 2nd and 3rd stages, Jayanagar, J P Nagar, Banagirinagar, Basavanagudi, Okalipuram, Chamarajpet, Padmanabhanagar, Hoskerehalli, Byrasandra, Lingarajapuram, Janakiram Layout, R S Palya, Johnson Market, Adugodi, Domlur, BTM Layout, CLR, Bapujinagar, Mysuru Road, Srirampuram, Indiranagar 1st Stage, Srinagar, Halasuru, Shanthinagar, Koramangala, Vijayanagar, Cholurplaya Muneshwara Nagar and VV Puram, among others.

This large scale water shutdown comes after a similar shutdown was affected in July 2019 due to refurbishing work. At that time, the BWSSB had said they would replace the legacy metering system and also refurbish the surge protection system of these tanks.

That time the outage was for 18 hours from 8 am on Sunday (July 20) and 2 am on Monday (July 21).

TNM had then reported that due to high demand there was a spike in prices of water supply by private water tankers. While usually 12,000 litres of water is usually supplied at a cost of Rs 1,500, at the time, private tankers were charging Rs 2,000 for the same.