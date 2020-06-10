Water supply to be affected in parts of Bengaluru on Thursday List of areas

Water supply will be disrupted between 6 am and 6 pm in several areas in Bengaluru on Thursday, June 11, due to pipeline work of the first phase of the Cauvery project along Bannerghatta Road.
Speaking to TNM, a Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) official said, "The pipeline work is being taken up to take a deviation due to a metro station coming up. We will be shutting down the pipeline and taking up the developmental works tomorrow (Thursday)."
"Since a pipeline passed through the Gottigere Station, it has to be bypassed and linked to the new pipeline, water supply will be stopped from morning 06:00 am to evening 06:00 pm on June 11," read a statement released by BWSSB.
The areas that may be affected are:
Vijaya Bank Layout
R.B.I.Layout
Konanakunte
J.P.Nagar 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th & 8th Phase
Puttenahalli
Jaraganahalli
Chunchaghatta Main Road
Bilekahalli
Arakere
Arakere Mico Layout
Dollars Colony
Kodichikkanahalli
H.S.R.Layout
Bommanahalli
Mangammanapalya
Somasundara Palya
Parangi Palya
Agara
Bandepalya
Koramangala
Bellandur
Venkatapura
Jakkasandra
Teachers Colony
BTM layout -1st & 2nd Stage
Madivala
Venkateshwara Layout
Gurapapnaplaya
Bismilla Nagar
Suddangunte Playa
Jayanagar 4th â€˜Tâ€™ Block
BHEL Layout
NAL layout
Krishnappa Garden
Arasu colony and surrounding areas.