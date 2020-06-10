Water supply to be affected in parts of Bengaluru on Thursday: List of areas

An official told TNM that a pipeline will be relaid due to a metro station coming up in the city.

news Water supply

Water supply will be disrupted between 6 am and 6 pm in several areas in Bengaluru on Thursday, June 11, due to pipeline work of the first phase of the Cauvery project along Bannerghatta Road. Speaking to TNM, a Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) official said, "The pipeline work is being taken up to take a deviation due to a metro station coming up. We will be shutting down the pipeline and taking up the developmental works tomorrow (Thursday)." "Since a pipeline passed through the Gottigere Station, it has to be bypassed and linked to the new pipeline, water supply will be stopped from morning 06:00 am to evening 06:00 pm on June 11," read a statement released by BWSSB. The areas that may be affected are: Vijaya Bank Layout R.B.I.Layout Konanakunte J.P.Nagar 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th & 8th Phase Puttenahalli Jaraganahalli Chunchaghatta Main Road Bilekahalli Arakere Arakere Mico Layout Dollars Colony Kodichikkanahalli H.S.R.Layout Bommanahalli Mangammanapalya Somasundara Palya Parangi Palya Agara Bandepalya Koramangala Bellandur Venkatapura Jakkasandra Teachers Colony BTM layout -1st & 2nd Stage Madivala Venkateshwara Layout Gurapapnaplaya Bismilla Nagar Suddangunte Playa Jayanagar 4th â€˜Tâ€™ Block BHEL Layout NAL layout Krishnappa Garden Arasu colony and surrounding areas.

