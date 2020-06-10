An official told TNM that a pipeline will be relaid due to a metro station coming up in the city.

Water supply to be affected in parts of Bengaluru on Thursday List of areas
TNM Staff

Water supply will be disrupted between 6 am and 6 pm in several areas in Bengaluru on Thursday, June 11, due to pipeline work of the first phase of the Cauvery project along Bannerghatta Road.

Speaking to TNM, a Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) official said, "The pipeline work is being taken up to take a deviation due to a metro station coming up. We will be shutting down the pipeline and taking up the developmental works tomorrow (Thursday)."

"Since a pipeline passed through the Gottigere Station, it has to be bypassed and linked to the new pipeline, water supply will be stopped from morning 06:00 am to evening 06:00 pm on June 11," read a statement released by BWSSB. 

The areas that may be affected are:  

Vijaya Bank Layout 

R.B.I.Layout 

Konanakunte 

J.P.Nagar 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th & 8th Phase 

Puttenahalli 

Jaraganahalli

Chunchaghatta Main Road 

Bilekahalli 

Arakere 

Arakere Mico Layout 

Dollars Colony 

Kodichikkanahalli 

H.S.R.Layout 

Bommanahalli 

Mangammanapalya 

Somasundara Palya 

Parangi Palya 

Agara 

Bandepalya 

Koramangala 

Bellandur 

Venkatapura  

Jakkasandra 

Teachers Colony 

BTM layout -1st & 2nd Stage 

Madivala 

Venkateshwara Layout 

Gurapapnaplaya 

Bismilla Nagar 

Suddangunte Playa 

Jayanagar 4th â€˜Tâ€™ Block 

BHEL Layout 

NAL layout 

Krishnappa Garden 

Arasu colony and surrounding areas.

