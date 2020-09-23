Water level in Keralaâ€™s Idukki dam close to blue alert level

For the past three days, the water level has increased by 6.08 feet.

The reservoir of Idukki dam, one of the largest in the state, is witnessing a steady increase in water level due to the incessant heavy downpour in the region since the past few days. The present level of water is observed to be inching closer to the blue alert limit, which is the first degree warning given before opening shutters of the Cheruthoni dam in Idukki.

As per the readings at 7 pm, the present level of water touched 2386.24 feet mark, which is about two feet less than the level of water when blue alert should be issued. According to the Idukki District Information Office (DIO), a blue alert is issued when water level reaches 2387.59 feet.

Parts of Kerala have been witnessing heavy rain since the past few days. Shutters of many dams in various districts have been opened due water level increased due to rains.

Since the past three days, water level in Idukki reservoir has increased by 6.08 feet. On Sunday, the level of water in the reservoir stood at 2380.16

The water level has to cross the red alert mark inorder for the authorities to open the shutters of the dam. According to the DIO, following the blue alert, an orange alert will be issued at 2393.59 feet while, red alert can be issued at 2394.59 feet.

But with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting only light to moderate rainfall in Idukki, and most other districts, it is expected that there will not be a circumstance to open the shutters as of the present condition.

The Idukki reservoir consists of two dams, the Arch dam and Cheruthoni dam. It is the Cheruthoni dam which has shutters, which if opened when needed, water will flow through the Cheruthoni River. Idukki reservoir is one of the largest in the state and it hasnâ€™t been opened since the Kerala floods of 2018. When the shutters of Cheruthoni dam was opened after 26 years in 2018, the gushing water damaged many houses along the way and even parts of a bus station in the Cheruthoni town was swept away.

