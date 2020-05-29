Watch: Yes, there's a Russian version of 'Baahubali' now!

Mahishmati goes to Russia.

Flix Tollywood

It’s been three years since Baahubali 2: The Conclusion-- the final chapter in the Baahubali franchise released. While the movie remains a magnum opus winning hearts across China and other parts of the world when it was released, Russia now is the latest country to embrace the film.

On Thursday, a Russian television channel telecast the film. The news was shared by the Russian embassy in India.

Indian cinema gains popularity in Russia. Look what Russian TV is broadcasting right now: the Baahubali with Russian voiceover! pic.twitter.com/VrIgwVIl3b — Russia in India (@RusEmbIndia) May 28, 2020

“Indian cinema gains popularity in Russia. Look what Russian TV is broadcasting right now: the Baahubali with Russian voiceover!” tweeted the Russian embassy in India.

Elated with the telecast of the film and the warm reception it received, Baahubali Twitter account said, “Woah!!! Pleased to see a Russian TV broadcasting our pride, BAAHUBALI..."

Woah!!!

Pleased to see a Russian TV broadcasting our pride, BAAHUBALI...

Jai Maahishmathi https://t.co/QA8PiepyS7 — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) May 28, 2020

The Baahubali series was directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie starred Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and a host of other actors.

In India, the film was released in several languages-- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. In Hindi, the film was produced by Karan Johar. When the first part-- Baahubali: The Beginning-- was released, it was an instant hit and broke several records, some of which still remain unbeaten. According to the makers of the film, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion made a whopping Rs 1000 crore.

In China, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which ran for over a month in 2018, made Rs 80 crore. However, compared to the other Indian releases which released that year-- Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar, Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and late Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium-- the collections were considerably less. Secret Superstar made Rs 760 crore, Bajrangi Bhaijaan made Rs 294 crore and Hindi Medium made Rs 221 crore in China. However it was a considerable leap for a south Indian film to have such a reception.