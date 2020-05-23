Watch: When Nairobi from 'Money Heist' spoke Telugu

Images and videos of Alba Flores from the 2013 biographical film 'Vicente Ferrer' have gone viral.

Flix Entertainment

Money Heist (La Casa De Papel) remains one of the most popular foreign language shows on Netflix, with hordes of Indian fans. Itâ€™s been quite a few days since the fourth season released, and it ended on a tragic note with the death of its most badass character Nairobi, played by actor Alba Flores. Money Heist fans have not yet moved on from her demise.

And now, fans of the series have discovered that Alba Flores acted in a 2013 Spanish biographical film Vicente Ferrer, as a Dalit woman hailing from Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh! She's dressed like an Indian woman, draped in a saree and also speaks Telugu (which sounds weird, to be honest). Appropriation or not, it hasnâ€™t stopped the Indian audience from going gaga over it.

Photos of Flores from the film and videos of her speaking Telugu have been shared widely on various platforms like Twitter, TikTok, YouTube and other mediums.

Vicente Ferrer is a biographical film on Vicente Ferrer Moncho, a philanthropist and a Jesuit missionary who worked for the upliftment of Dalits in the drought-prone region of Andhra Pradesh. Ferrer was born in 1920 in Barcelona and came to India, Anantapur, in 1952. He established a foundation in his name and carried out humanitarian work. However, he was abruptly expelled from the country in 1968 when he led a farmers protest against the government. The then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, who expelled Ferrer said that he could take a "short holiday and return, as long as he agreed to live in another part of the country."

Meanwhile, Money Heist ended on a cliffhanger with the elusive Professor finally being caught, and season five of the hit show is under pre-production. The release date of the new season has not yet been confirmed, but there are many fan theories about what will happen in the upcoming season. Perhaps the production house should consider giving a backstory for Nairobi, given the adulation sheâ€™s been receiving from fans across the world!