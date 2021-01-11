Watch: Vijay Sethupathi's 'Tughlaq Durbar' teaser is out

'Tughlaq Durbar' has Raashi Khanna as the female lead, apart from Manjima Mohan and Parthiban.

The teaser of Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tughlaq Durbar was recently released by 7 Screen Studio, the production house behind the movie. Tughlaq Durbar is directed by Delhiprasad Deenadayalan who was the casting director of Vijay Sethupathiâ€™s 2012 film Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom â€” one of the the films that boosted his stardom in Kollywood.

Touted to be an entertainer, Parthiban plays the antagonist, with Raashi Khanna as the female lead and Manjima Mohan as the sibling of Vijay Sethupathi's character. In Tughlaq Durbar, Vijay Sethupathi plays a budding politician, Singam, who rises through the ranks to become a formidable personality.

It may be noted that Aditi Rao Haydari was initially roped in to play the female lead in Tughlaq Durbar. However, she opted out of the project due to schedule issues and the role is now being played by Raashi Khanna. Incidentally, Raashiâ€™s last release in Tamil was also a Vijay Sethupathi-starrer, Sangathamizhan. Raashi has completed shooting her portions for the film. The Adanga Maru actor took to Twitter to share the update, along with a few pictures from the sets.



And itâ€™s the end of another beautiful journey #TughlaqDurbar with the super talented @VijaySethuOffl sir! Thankyou @DDeenadayaln sir and team for making this such a memorable one! Canâ€™t wait for you to see this one! @7screenstudio @proyuvraaj pic.twitter.com/NSSONeOK1w â€” Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) January 7, 2021

Tughlaq Durbar is bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under his banner 7 Screen Studio, with music by Govind Vasantha of 96 fame. The film has dialogues by Seethakathi director Balaji Tharaneetharan.



Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in an extended cameo in Ka Pae Ranasingam, which premiered on ZeePlex. The actor awaits the release of several of his films, prominent among which is Master, wherein he plays the antagonist to Thalapathy Vijayâ€™s protagonist. Master is set to hit the screens on January 13 to coincide with the Pongal festival.



Vijay also has SP Jananathanâ€™s Laabam, which also stars Shruti Haasan. Bankrolled by Vijay Sethupathi Productions in association with Arumuga Kumar, who had produced Sethupathiâ€™s Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren. Laabam will see Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan being paired together for the first time.



Vijay also has Vignesh Shivnâ€™s long-delayed Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also stars Samantha and Nayanthara. The project went on the floors in Hyderabad earlier last month, and both Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha had joined the sets. The project marks Vigneshâ€™s reunion with Vijay Sethupathi. They had previously worked together in Naanum Rowdydhaan.

