Watch: Vijay Deverakonda shares workout video as he prepares for role in ‘Fighter’

The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and will have Ananya Pandey as the female lead.

Tollywood star Vijay Devarakonda recently shared a video on Twitter in which he is seen working out at a gym, wearing a Santa hat and a red vest, with his trainer guiding him. He posted the video with the caption: “Beast Mode ON! #VD10.” Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly preparing for his role in Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming Fighter. The director shared Vijay Deverakonda’s tweet with the caption: “That’s my hero, that’s my fighter, you make me so proud, Lov u Vijay,”

That’s my hero , that’s my fighter you make me so proud Lov u Vijay https://t.co/VfmZUEed0V December 27, 2020



Fighter, which is a bilingual film being made in Telugu and Hindi, is directed by Puri Jagannadh. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey will be playing the lead roles, and the film is being produced by Charmme Kaur along with director Puri's own production house.



In the film, Vijay will be seen as a kickboxer. The actor has reportedly been training hard for his role. The story of Fighter goes that Vijay Deverakonda’s character idolises a foreign boxing legend. For this role, the makers have reportedly brought on a Taiwanese boxer, and will start shooting the portions with him and Vijay in a foreign location where the COVID-19 situation is under control.

After he is done with Fighter, Vijay Deverakonda is expected to team up with director Shiva Nirvana. The actor confirmed this news via Twitter on producer Dil Raju’s birthday recently. He tweeted: “Happy Birthday Raju sir. Blockbuster Gift loading! With love and respect, Shiva Nirvana & Vijay Deverakonda.” Director Shiva Nirvana shared the news on his social media as well. He wrote: “Happy to announce on the occasion of our beloved producer Dilraju sir birthday! My heartfull wishes to him excited and looking forward to work with my dear rowdy. @ TheDeverakonda @ SVC_official #VD12 #shivanirvana4.”



Happy Birthday Raju sir

Blockbuster Gift loading!



With love and respect,

Shiva Nirvana & Vijay Deverakonda. pic.twitter.com/8EUeU4DFpc December 18, 2019



Vijay’s last film to hit the marquee was World Famous Lover, which released in theatres on Valentine’s Day this year. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film, which was a romantic drama, had Vijay as a playboy. Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite played the female leads in this flick. Produced by K A Vallabha and K S Rama Rao, World Famous Lover had Gopi Sundar composing the tunes with Jaya Krishna Gummadi working the camera and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao editing it.

