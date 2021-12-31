Watch: Vijay Deverakonda is a Mixed Martial Arts champ in Liger first glimpse

The makers of the film, co-starring Ananya Pandey and American boxer Mike Tyson, have also released a special Liger-themed Instagram filter.

Flix Cinema

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda has come together with director Puri Jagannadh for their much-awaited movie Liger - Saala Crossbreed. The glimpse video of the film was unveiled on December 31. It opens with a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) commentator introducing Vijay Deverakonda’s character as Liger. “Introducing the boy from India, slumdog of the streets of Mumbai, the chai wala, Liger,” he is heard saying. The video features Vijay as a champion in Mixed Martial Arts.

The makers have also released a special Instagram filter with the film's theme. Kick-starting the promotional activities, the makers of Vijay and Ananya Panday-starrer released a Liger-themed Instagram filter.

The makers released a video on December 30, in which Vijay is seen introducing the Liger-themed filter on Instagram, which has the faces of a lion and a tiger in it, with the title inscribed at the bottom. Liger is to introduce Bollywood actor Ananya Panday to the south, while it also marks Vijay's first Bollywood project. American boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in Indian cinema for the first time ever with this film.

Slated for its release in August 2022, the movie is billed to be a sport-drama, which deals with Mixed Martial Arts. Director Puri Jagannadh's own banner Puri Connects has jointly produced Liger in association with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta are the producers.

Actors Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy also play important roles in Liger. Ramya Krishna appeared as Vijay’s mother in the glimpse video, while Ronit Roy is seen as his coach. The upcoming movie is simultaneously made in multiple languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The technical crew includes Vishnu Sarma as the Director of Photography, Jonny Shaik Basha as the art director, Junaid Siddiqui as the editor and Kecha as the stunt director.

Watch:

(With inputs from IANS)