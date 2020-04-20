Watch: Vidya Vox's new song 'Thalaivi' is dedicated to women

The song was released on Saturday on the singerâ€™s YouTube channel.

Flix Entertainment

Folksy beat, saree-clad women and peppy lyrics to match the mood. Thatâ€™s what awaits Vidya Vox fans in her new single which was released on YouTube on Saturday.

The song titled â€˜Thalaiviâ€™ ('Woman leader' in Tamil), is inspired by her mother and grandmother, the Chennai-born American singer said. Releasing the single on her official YouTube channel and Twitter page, Vidya added that 'Thalaivi' is dedicated to all the women, who are â€˜hustling and grinding, while doing it with styleâ€™. The song, as per Vidya, was shot in Chennai before the city got locked down due to the coronavirus pandemic. It has Vidya dressed up in a teal saree with golden zari, complete with black shades. The line â€˜Thalaivi show â€˜em how itâ€™s doneâ€™ runs as a refrain throughout the song.

A group of women playing the tapattam stand with her, while she sings atop a lorry. Temples, green fields and Tamil Naduâ€™s streets form the backdrop for the majority of the song. The 3.41-minute song has garnered 1.2 million views in two days.

This is also one of the many songs in which Vidya has flaunted her Tamil roots. Her â€˜Tamil born killaâ€™ single which was released in April 2018 was inspired from her being approached by men in college who wouldnâ€™t take â€˜noâ€™ for an answer. The song has over nine million views on YouTube as of Monday.

Vidyaâ€™s tryst with music started with her singing bhajans at home and then progressed to creating mashups of popular English songs with Bollywood and Kollywood numbers. Her mashups of Ellie Gouldingâ€™s â€˜Love me like you doâ€™ with â€˜Hosannaâ€™ from Vinnai Thandi Varuvaaya and Taylor Swiftâ€™s â€˜Blank Spaceâ€™ with â€˜Mental Manadhilâ€™ from OK Kanmani were big hits among the audiences in India and the West.