Watch: ‘Vaanam Kottatum’ trailer promises an interesting family drama

The film, starring Sarathkumar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu and Aishwarya Rajesh in important roles, is slated to release on February 7.

Flix Kollywood

The official trailer of Vaanam Kottattum directed by Dhana and produced by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies was released on Thursday. The film stars Sarathkumar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Madonna Sebastian, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Nandaa in important roles. The film is slated to release on February 7.

The trailer begins with a boy waiting for his father while his mother and sister are seated behind him. We’re then shown a couple of men running across a field with sickles in their hands. Sarathkumar plays a man who lands in jail for a murder he has committed and the film tells his story. The trailer ends with his voice-over wondering how much has changed outside during his 16 years in prison.

Radikaa plays Sarathkumar’s wife in this film. We can see from the trailer that she moves out from the village with her children to the city after her husband’s imprisonment to avoid her son taking the same route as his father.

The trailer has a few moments capturing the experiences of an ex-convict after his time in prison and the ordeal his family has to go through following his return. Almost all important characters make an appearance in the trailer.

Also starring Amitash, Balaji Sakthivel and Madhusudhana Rao, the film’s music has been composed by Sid Sriram. Sid will be making his debut as a music composer with this film. Mani Ratnam, who has penned this film’s story, was originally supposed to direct the project. However, he couldn’t take it up due to other commitments with respect to his next project.

The director is currently working on his magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan which has a bevy of stars in its cast. The first poster of the film was released on January 2, confirming its progress. Among the crew members listed are AR Rahman for music, Ravi Varman for cinematography, Sreekar Prasad for editing, Thotta Tharani for production design and writer Jeyamohan for dialogues. More details on the project are awaited.

Watch: