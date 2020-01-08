Watch: ‘Vaanam Kottatum’ teaser gives glimpse of interesting family drama

Kollywood

The film is slated to release on February 7.

Vaanam Kottatum, produced by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies is a multi-star cast film that’s among the eagerly expected releases this year. Starring R Sarathkumar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Madonna Sebastian and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in lead roles, the film’s official teaser is now out.

Directed by Dhana, Mani Ratnam’s protégé, the teaser begins on a breezy note. The film’s music has been composed by Sid Sriram (debut) and his style shows. Vikram Prabhu and Aishwarya Rajesh play siblings in this film and their bonding can be seen in the teaser as well. The two are seen having a sibling fight, chasing and teasing each other. Shanthanu and Madonna too make an appearance in the teaser.

The video then takes on a serious tone, and we see Sarathkumar being released from jail. Perhaps it’s a tale of a family coming together and fixing its broken ties? Real-life couple Radikaa and Sarathkumar play the parents in Vaanam Kottatum. The couple has not been paired on screen for a very long time. The film will release in a month, on February 7.

96 composer Govind Vasantha was originally signed on as the film’s composer. However, later announcements indicated that Sid Sriram was roped in eventually. Talking to the Times of India, Siva Ananth, executive producer of the film, said, “We did speak to Govind for the project. The film was supposed to take off earlier but it took us some time. Eventually, the dates didn’t work out with Govind. We wanted a young talent for the film and approached Sid Sriram.”

There were also reports that GV Prakash Kumar was approached to play an important role in this film at first. Mani Ratnam, who has penned the story, was originally supposed to direct the project. However, due to other commitments with respect to his next project, he couldn’t take this up.

Watch: