Watch: US President Donald Trump tweets video of himself as 'Baahubali'

The US president is paying a state visit to India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

US president Donald J Trump said that he was looking forward to being with his “great friends in India” as he retweeted a video in which his face was superimposed on the actor Prabhas’s face from Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

The scene shows the US president as a great saviour bringing peace to his kingdom. In the scene, he appears as a warrior. A few seconds into the clip, he can be seen riding a chariot, with Melania Trump seated at the back. He is also seen riding a horse, and carrying his daughter Ivanka Trump and son Donald Trump Junior. Later, he is welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a village setting. Hundreds and thousands of people are seen welcoming Trump in the video. The clip is in Hindi, and is accompanied by the song Jiyo Re Baahubali.

Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA! https://t.co/1jdk3AW6fG February 22, 2020

Baahubali’s makers, too, have also welcomed the US President who is paying a state visit to India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Welcome to incredible India, the land of Baahubali @RealdonaldTrump https://t.co/lUppcomvqE — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) February 23, 2020

Trump will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including First Lady Melania Trump, the President's daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and a galaxy of top American officials.

"Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!" Trump said in a tweet on Saturday.

Along with the tweet, Trump retweeted an 81-second video by a Twitter account identified as "Sol" with the handle Solmemes1.

"To celebrate Trump's visit to India I wanted to make a video to show how in my warped mind it will go... USA and India united!" the handle Solmemes1 tweeted in the original post with the video.

"This week Trump will visit India and in celebration I have created a new meme for the occasion... You few, who are my patrons, get to see it first!" Sol told viewers on subscription content service Patreon on Saturday. A few hours later, Trump retweeted the video.

The Trump-Baahubali video, which ends with "USA and India United", went viral after Trump retweeted it. At the time of writing, it was viewed nearly 1.8 million times.

Trump's visit to India provides an opportunity for the two countries to improve their bilateral relationship and strengthen strategic interests, say senior officials. Trump is the only the second US President to visit India in his first term, after Barack Obama.

Issues expected to be discussed during the visit include an open Indo-Pacific, reduced trade barriers, boost to counter-terror cooperation and mitigating Indian concerns over H-1B visas.

With inputs from PTI