Watch: Trailer of Vijay Sethupathi, Nallandi and Yogi Babu’s Kadaisi Vivasayi is out

The film is helmed by director Manikandan, who is known for directing movies like ‘Kaaka Muttai’ and ‘Aandavan Kattalai’.

Flix Kollywood

The makers of the long-awaited film Kadaisi Vivasayi starring Nallandi, Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles, released the trailer of the film on Sunday, November 21. The film features Nallandi, an 85-year-old farmer who plays himself in the film, as the protagonist. The trailer hints that he is a naive man who doesn’t know much beyond farming. In one instance shown in the trailer, he fails to distinguish a police man from an electricity board staff. However, he gets pulled into a legal tussle.

Vijay Sethupathi is seen as Ramaiah, an eccentric man, who is considered a madman by the people of the village. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer hints at an engaging satire filled with humour and insightful dialogues. Kadaisi Vivasayi is directed by filmmaker Manikandan, who has also helmed other hit Tamil movies like Kaaka Muttai and Aandavan Kattalai.

The trailer of Kadaisi Vivasayi was released on the YouTube channel of actor Vijay Sethupathi’s home banner Vijay Sethupathi Productions. There were speculations about the film going for a direct-over-the-top (OTT) release, however, the makers confirmed that it will be releasing in theatres. Kadaisi Vivasayi was screened at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam earlier this year.

Kadaisi Vivasayi has music by composer Ilaiyaraaja. Apart from being directed by Manikandan, the film is also written, shot and produced by him. Director Manikandan had revealed earlier that he had approached superstar Rajinikanth for the role. “If Rajini sir plays such a character, you can’t even imagine the kind of impact it will have on the audiences about farming. I pitched the story to him but he didn’t show interest, so I went ahead and cast someone else,” he had said in an interview in 2019.He also added that he felt Vijay Sethupathi’s presence would add weight to the film.

Watch the trailer of Kadaisi Vivasayi here: