Watch: Trailer of Varun Tej, Venkatesh and Tamannaah’s F3 is fun-filled

Featuring actors Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead, ‘F3: Fun and Frustration’ is helmed by Anil Ravipudi.

Flix Tollywood

The trailer of upcoming Telugu comedy drama F3, which features actors Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead, was unveiled on Monday, May 9. Like its prequel, the trailer sets the tone for a fun-filled film. The comedy drama revolves around the lead characters being obsessed with money and tracks how they come into some wealth, and how they use it. “The one who owns money has fun and the one who doesn't would be frustrated,” Murali Sharma’s character can be heard saying in the trailer.

Sharing the trailer, Tamannaah tweeted on Monday, May 9, “The BIGGEST FUN FRANCHISE #F3Trailer is here.Laughs locked for May 27th.” Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen play the main characters in the film. The supporting cast includes actors Sunil, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma and Sonal Chauhan among others. As per reports, the director recently mentioned in a media interaction that F3 will revolve around money, unlike its prequel where the focus was on marital issues. “Each role has its own significance, and I've attempted to incorporate the most relatable aspects,” Anil Ravipudi had said.

Watch the trailer of F3:

Venkatesh was recently seen in films like Narappa and Drushyam 2, which were the Telugu remakes of Asuran (Tamil), and Drishyam 2 (Malayalam), respectively. Meanwhile, Varun Tej was seen as a boxer in the sports drama Ghani. Tamannaah will be next seen in the Meher Ramesh directorial Bhola Shankar, which co-stars actor Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles. Actors Murali Sharma, Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, and Vennela Kishore have also been roped in for pivotal roles in Bhola Sharma. Billed as a cop-drama, the film is produced by Anil Sunkara. Mehreen was last seen in the Telugu romantic comedy flick Manchi Rojulochaie, co-starring actor Santosh Sobhan and Ajay Ghosh in the lead.