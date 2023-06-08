Watch trailer: A tantalising glimpse into Fahadh Faasil’s Dhoomam

Pawan Kumar, who is known for acclaimed Kannada films 'Lucia' and 'U-Turn', is making his Malayalam debut by writing and directing 'Dhoomam'.

Flix Mollywood

Hombale Films, the production house behind the KGF franchise and Kantara, has released the highly anticipated trailer for their upcoming suspense thriller Dhoomam. Pawan Kumar, who is known for acclaimed Kannada films Lucia and U-Turn, is making his Malayalam debut by writing and directing the film. Even more exciting is that he is collaborating with Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, known for his remarkable performances in films including Kumbalangi Nights, Vikram, Pushpa, Trance, and Joji. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, Dhoomam’s ensemble cast will also feature Aparna Balamurali, Roshan Mathew, Achyut Kumar, Vineeth Radhakrishnan, Anu Mohan, Joy Mathew, and Nandhu.

The trailer for Dhoomam, which offers a tantalising glimpse into the movie, sees Avi (Fahadh) and Diya (Aparna) finding themselves entangled in a race against time. Danger lurks around every corner and ghosts from the past are close behind, threatening their existence. As the lines between heroes and villains begin to blur, they must confront their deepest fears and make unimaginable sacrifices to reclaim their sense of safety. While Fahadh commands the screen with his intense presence in the trailer, Aparna Balamurali, who was acclaimed for her lead role in Soorarai Pottru, adds layers of complexity to her character.

Dhoomam also marks the Hombale Films’ debut in the Malayalam film industry and the group’s next big release following the tremendous success of Raajakumara, the KGF series, and Kantara. The movie will be released across 300-plus screens in Kerala.

The music for Dhoomam has been composed by the talented Poornachandra Tejaswi. His haunting melodies and gripping background score add depth and intensity to the movie. Celebrated cinematographer Preetha Jayaram has captured the essence of Dhoomam with her stunning visuals.

Dhoomam, according to director Pawan Kumar, “has been my dream project for over a decade. Over the years, this script and screenplay was reworked many times to get the perfect story in place. I am also extremely lucky that I have a fabulous production house backing this content.”

The film is set to be released on June 23.

Watch the trailer of Dhoomam here: